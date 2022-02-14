Buffalo police announce second arrest in McKinley shooting, stabbing

Buffalo police have a second teenager in custody in connection with the shooting and stabbing outside McKinley High School last week.

A 17-year-old, who police suspect was the gunman, was in custody, the Buffalo Police Department said on Twitter.

Police did not immediately release any further information.

A 14-year-old was stabbed 10 times, a school security guard was shot in the leg and a 13-year-old suffered a graze wound in the violence Wednesday, police have said.

Another 17-year-old was arrested late Thursday and charged with second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault.