 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buffalo police announce second arrest in McKinley shooting, stabbing
0 comments
breaking

Buffalo police announce second arrest in McKinley shooting, stabbing

Support this work for $1 a month
McKinley High School shooting

Crime scene tape and a Buffalo police cruiser mark the perimeter around the response to a stabbing of a student and shooting of a school security guard at McKinley High School on Feb. 9.

 Derek Gee / Buffalo News

Buffalo police have a second teenager in custody in connection with the shooting and stabbing outside McKinley High School last week.

A 17-year-old, who police suspect was the gunman, was in custody, the Buffalo Police Department said on Twitter.

Police did not immediately release any further information.

A 14-year-old was stabbed 10 times, a school security guard was shot in the leg and a 13-year-old suffered a graze wound in the violence Wednesday, police have said.

Another 17-year-old was arrested late Thursday and charged with second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault.

Police on Friday announced a $5,000 reward for information on the whereabouts of the suspected gunman.

Students at McKinley, who had been scheduled to return to in-person classes today, won't return for in-person instruction until Thursday, Buffalo Public Schools announced.

Juniors and seniors will attend in person on Thursday, while freshmen and sophomores will attend in person on Friday.

All after-school activities will resume today, the district announced.

All students will return for in-person classes on Feb. 28, following a week of winter break.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Marine scientists say this is the largest 'rogue wave' ever recorded

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News