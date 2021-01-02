Buffalo officer suspended after New Year's Eve chase ends in 3-car crash

A Buffalo police officer has been suspended after a New Year's Eve car chase ended in a three-vehicle crash leaving four people, including the officer's partner, with minor injuries.

Shortly before 10:15 p.m. Dec. 31, Officer Majed Ottman, a patrol officer in the Northeast District station on Bailey Avenue, attempted to stop Andre Thomas, 27, of Buffalo for a traffic infraction.

Thomas did not stop, according to a police report, and continued to drive north at a high rate of speed on Cornwall Avenue.

Ottman was pursuing Thomas in a patrol vehicle when, according to a police accident report, Thomas failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Cornwall and East Delavan Avenue. Thomas' vehicle struck a car that was westbound on East Delavan.

Ottman "was unable to stop and then did strike" Thomas' vehicle, the police report.

Four people from the scene were taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries, including Thomas' passenger, the two people in the vehicle that was going west on East Delavan and Ottman's partner, who was in the passenger seat of the patrol car. All of the victims were treated and released.

