A raid by multiple police agencies resulted in a Buffalo man's arrest and the recovery of drugs, about $200,000 in cash and jewelry, the Erie County Sheriff's Office reported Thursday.

Ronnie Evans Jr., 50, was arrested Wednesday and charged with several felonies after the Sheriff's Office Narcotics and Intelligence Unit and other agencies executed a search warrant at Evans' home and storage lockers in a North Buffalo apartment complex on Delaware Avenue, authorities said.

Officers recovered approximately 12 ounces of cocaine and 18 grams of fentanyl, along with scales and packing materials, the Sheriff's Office said. The combination of cocaine and fentanyl has been responsible for contributing to a record rate of overdose deaths this year in Erie County.

Simultaneously, North Tonawanda police and federal agents executed a search warrant at a River Road apartment in North Tonawanda that was also being used by Evans, according to the Sheriff's Office. North Tonawanda officers recovered approximately $200,000 in cash and jewelry.

Evans was charged with a Class A felony of criminal possession of drugs in excess of 8 ounces, as well as two other felony drug charges, including possession with intent to sell. He is also facing two misdemeanor drug paraphernalia charges. Evans was being held Thursday at the Erie County Holding Center pending arraignment.