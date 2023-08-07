Noah Giusiana and his younger brother were horsing around, wrestling outside a Buffalo movie theater after they watched a late-night film.

Hours later, after Buffalo police arrested him on two minor charges, Giusiana nearly died in a jail cell due to a brain injury.

But six years later, Giusiana received $2.9 million from the City of Buffalo, Regal Cinemas and ambulance company American Medical Response and other defendants to settle his lawsuits over the 2017 incident, according to his attorney, Richard Weisbeck.

The city agreed this year to pay him just over $1 million.

Giusiana, 28, has paid a high price, too.

He says he is nearly 50% blind, has trouble with his memory and suffers from other cognitive impairments. His dream of becoming a custom furniture maker has been derailed.

Giusiana’s State Supreme Court lawsuits accused off-duty Buffalo Police Officer Mark Andrzejak, while working as a security officer for Regal’s Elmwood Avenue theater on June 7, 2017, of slamming Giusiana so hard onto the sidewalk in front of the cinema that the then-22-year-old’s head cracked and caused a brain bleed.

A Regal security camera captured video of the violent confrontation, which lasted seconds.

An AMR ambulance crew examined Giusiana at the scene, but concluded he did not need to be taken to a hospital for treatment, the lawsuits claimed.

Instead, Buffalo police booked Giusiana in jail on two violations, disorderly conduct and harassment. Hours later, Giusiana went into seizures in his jail cell and was rushed to a hospital.

His brother, Jonah Giusiana, 19 at the time, was also booked on a disorderly conduct violation.

“I don’t know much about the law, but I think it is all about personal responsibility. My brother and I should not have been wrestling in public. I’m responsible for that. But I’m not responsible for getting my head smashed into the pavement or spending the night in jail while my brain was bleeding,” Noah Giusiana said in an interview with The Buffalo News. “I don’t think the punishment fits the crime.”

The Buffalo News reviewed more than 1,500 pages of legal documents and reviewed video to prepare this report.

The arrest

The Giusiana brothers had been drinking at Noah Giusiana’s apartment, near Buffalo State University, where Noah was a student, before they went to see “Baywatch” with two friends.

“It was right after the movie was over, and then, you know, on our way out, we were wrestling,” Noah Giusiana testified at a deposition. “We were just messing around. We always wrestle with each other.”

But to several theatergoers that night, the horseplay was upsetting, according to a Buffalo police arrest report. One movie patron told Andrzejak that she had observed Jonah Giusiana “punching and choking” his brother.

Rikki Vinovrski, the assistant theater manager on duty, testified at a deposition that he overheard the brothers talking as they were leaving, with one saying, “My teeth are bleeding,” and the other responding, “That’s because I punched you in the mouth.”

When the fighting continued outside the theater, Vinovrski said he went and separated the pair. Noah Giusiana admitted at a deposition that he shoved the assistant manager because he was standing over his brother, who was on the ground.

Noah Giusiana testified that was his last memory from that night.

A Regal security camera video shows that a second or two after Noah Giusiana shoved Vinovrski, Andrzejak grabbed Noah Giusiana. They struggled momentarily before Andrzejak threw him hard to the sidewalk, the video shows.

According to Andrzejak’s testimony at a deposition, he went outside, identified himself as a police officer and informed Noah Giusiana that he was under arrest.

“Noah did not comply, and pulled away from me. I physically engaged Noah, pulled him to the ground and handcuffed him,” Andrzejak said.

Weisbeck said Andrzejak used “unnecessary and excessive force” to the point that an eyewitness heard Noah Giusiana’s head crack when it struck the sidewalk.

The witness, Mark Rossman, a friend of the Giusianas, had agreed to pick them up after the movie.

Rossman testified he pulled his car to the curb in front of the theater and heard Andrzejak tell Noah Giusiana he was under arrest. Giusiana got Andrzejak into a headlock for a few seconds, Rossman said. Then Andrzejak slammed Giusiana headfirst onto the sidewalk, Rossman testified.

“A real hard smack,” Rossman said, describing the sound of Giusiana’s head hitting the sidewalk.

Rossman testified that it appeared Giusiana was unconscious because he lay still, facedown on the ground.

More cops arrive

Officer Ronald J. Ammerman is listed on police reports as the officer who arrested both brothers.

Under questioning at a deposition, Ammerman confirmed that Andrzejak told him when he arrived at the scene that Noah Giusiana had jumped on the assistant manager’s back.

The lawyer asked the officer, “Do you know that that’s a false statement?”

Ammerman answered, “No.”

Weisbeck said, “So you’ve never seen the video of the encounter outside the theater that demonstrates that Noah never jumped on the back of the manager, correct?”

Ammerman indicated he had not viewed the video.

Ammerman testified that he charged Noah Giusiana with harassment based, in part, on Andrzejak’s statements.

Ammerman was asked at the deposition if Andrzejak told him that Noah Giusiana’s head had struck the sidewalk when he arrested him.

“No, he never said anything like that to me,” Ammerman said. “If his head did strike the ground, that would have been helpful for the investigation, yes.”

He said that other than a cut on Noah Giusiana’s nose, the young man did not appear to be in distress, though he exhibited signs of intoxication.

Ambulance at the scene

Andrzejak, in his deposition, said he suggested an ambulance be called so that medical personnel could exam Noah Giusiana because he had been “smacked in the puss or punched in the face.”

Ammerman said that he told the AMR ambulance attendants that Noah Giusiana had been in a fight with his brother, that he appeared dazed and intoxicated and should be checked for a possible concussion.

Ammerman said the attendants asked Giusiana, “ ‘Did you black out?’ … ‘Are you feeling dizzy or nauseous?’ … he just responded like ‘No,’ I think, a couple times.”

Ammerman also said he heard ambulance personnel ask Giusiana if he wanted to go to the hospital, and Giusiana said no.

The AMR crew cleared police to drive Noah Giusiana to Central Booking downtown, he testified.

Weisbeck said AMR was sued because his client should have been transported to the hospital instead.

Seizures in the cell

Buffalo Police Central Booking cellblock video shows that Noah Giusiana threw up in a sink and slowly slumped to the floor shortly after 6:44 a.m. On the video, he lay there for more than two hours, just across a hallway from where a group of police cellblock attendants were working.

A Buffalo Police internal affairs investigation document stated shortly after 9 a.m. on June 7, 2017 – about nine hours after the arrest – Noah Giusiana was found lying on the floor of a Central Booking holding cell “unresponsive.”

An ambulance was called and Giusiana was rushed to Erie County Medical Center, where he underwent emergency brain surgery.

“If Noah had been taken to the hospital and treated in a timely manner, the neurosurgeon said he would not have suffered permanent brain injuries,” Weisbeck said.

Weisbeck said a cellblock attendant had failed to conduct an in-person check on Noah Giusiana and falsified log records.

“There were many symptoms of the brain injury displayed at that time that should have been noticed by the cellblock attendant. Noah had vomited blood,” Weisbeck said.

The Buffalo Police Internal Affairs unit began an investigation into whether Andrzejak had used unnecessary force and caused Giusiana’s brain injury.

Andrzejak was “exonerated” by the police department, according to Weisbeck.

Michael DeGeorge, a spokesman for the city, confirmed that Andrzejak remains a police officer.

Police blame his brother

Noah Giusiana said he remained in a coma for about two weeks and when he awoke he was not the same person.

“My eyes are healthy. It’s the connection in my brain. My brain chooses to ignore pretty much everything left of center. I’m pretty close to 50% blind,” he said, holding a hand vertically to the ridge of his nose to illustrate how much he cannot see.

Noah Giusiana said he also remains deeply troubled by how his brother was treated by Buffalo police.

After doctors said Noah Giusiana might not live, police charged Jonah Giusiana on June 8, 2017, with felony assault, “for recklessly causing injury” to his brother.

“I was in a coma when police came to the hospital while he was visiting me and arrested him,” Giusiana said. “When I learned my brother had been charged, it seemed like they were trying to pass the blame and make my brother the scapegoat.”

An Erie County grand jury reviewed the case, but did not indict Jonah Giusiana. The violations against both brothers were also dropped.

The settlements

Noah Giusiana sued the city, Buffalo Police, seven police officers, Regal Cinemas and off-duty officer Andrzejak, AMR and two ambulance attendants, claiming that they had falsely arrested him, negligently caused his injuries, denied him medical care in a timely manner, committed medical malpractice and failed to train their employees properly.

The Buffalo Common Council in March approved paying Giusiana $1,050,000, the largest settlement it approved since $2.3 million was awarded in March 2022 to city firefighter Eric Whitehead, who suffered severe burns at a fire.

DeGeorge, the city’s spokesman, did not answer written questions from The Buffalo News about the lawsuit and internal affairs investigation. He forwarded a statement from the city’s law department: “All parties involved in the litigation arrived at what they believe to be a fair resolution of the matter.”

Several attempts by The News to reach Andrzejak went unanswered. His attorney, Todd Bushway, declined to comment.

A spokesman for attorneys at Liberty Mutual, who represented Regal, declined to comment. AMR officials did not respond to several phone calls from The News seeking comment.

Regaining consciousness

Noah Giusiana, who is 6 feet tall, trim and crowned with a head of curly black hair, said that he remembers doctors telling him he almost died.

“They all said that if I’d been brought in a moment later, I probably would not have made it,” he said.

He says that he had been pursuing a double major at Buffalo State University in fine arts wood furniture design and industrial technology when he was arrested, but he dropped the latter because it was too much for him following the brain injury.

“Before I could work in the wood shop at school on a piece for days, but that ended after the injury. I still like to make small wooden objects, bowls, cutting boards, trays,” said Noah Giusiana, who graduated from Buffalo State in 2018.

He is now employed part time as a junior sales associate at a store that sells woodworking equipment.

As for Andrzejak, Noah Giusiana said he feels animosity towards him and does not believe he should be a police officer.

“He was acting as security that night, but he was acting as a mercenary,” he said.