A 38-year-old woman was stabbed five times Thursday morning as she exited a Metro bus downtown, a Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority spokeswoman said.

The victim, who was stabbed twice in the leg and three times in the ear, was taken to Erie County Medical Center with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

The attack happened just before 7 a.m. at the corner of North Division and Ellicott streets as the two women exited the Route 24 bus.

Police arrested a 27-year-old woman and charged her with second-degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon, the agency spokeswoman said.

The arrested woman's name was not immediately available.