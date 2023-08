Buffalo police have released the name of the man on the bicycle killed in a shooting Monday near Broadway and Krettner Street.

Joseph Dash, 38, was shot shortly before 3:50 p.m. near that intersection, which is roughly six blocks east of Jefferson Avenue.

Dash was an employee of The Buffalo News. He worked in the newspaper's press room.

Police ask anyone who may have information about what happened to call or text the department’s confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

– Aaron Besecker