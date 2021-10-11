 Skip to main content
Buffalo motorcyclist killed in Niagara Falls collision with wrong-way driver
A 58-year-old motorcyclist from Buffalo was killed in a collision with a wrong-way driver in Niagara Falls, according to city officials.

The collision happened at about 4:50 p.m. Sunday at 22nd Street and Whitney Avenue.

The motorcyclist, whose name was withheld, was heading southbound on 22nd as the other driver was traveling east on Whitney, a one-way street for westbound traffic, officials said in a news release.

The motorcyclist, who suffered "numerous" unspecified injuries, was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center and transferred to Erie County Medical Center, where he died.

The driver of the other vehicle, identified only as an 18-year-old from Lewiston, was not injured in the collision. He is cooperating in the investigation, officials said.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

