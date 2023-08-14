DaMarka Wheeler didn't like the neighborhood where her 20-year-old son and two of his friends were hanging out.

Around 7 p.m. July 30, she offered to come give her son a ride, but he told her he had one.

She told him to get home safe.

When she texted him around 11 p.m., she asked him if he had.

He never texted back.

DeMarkus D. Manners was one of three people shot shortly after 11:30 p.m. July 30 while in a vehicle on Isabelle Street, in the city's Riverside neighborhood. Police have not released any information about a possible motive or whether there are any suspects.

Wheeler rushed to Erie County Medical Center after receiving a call from her brother.

Her son, her only child, died four days later.

"I wish we could go back and rewind the time and my son could be here," Wheeler said Friday, the day before her son's funeral. "I miss him. I'll never forget him. I wish this never happened."

The two others who were shot were her son's closest friends, Wheeler said.

Treyvon D. Flood, 20, died at ECMC a short time after the shooting. The third victim, a 19-year-old man, was listed in stable condition after the shooting.

Manners and Flood are two of the city's 25 homicide victims this year, through the first week of August.

Manners was born and raised in Buffalo. He played soccer, football and basketball in high school. He had been working for a moving company and was getting ready to start a job at Buffalo Niagara International Airport, his mother said.

Her son was always smiling, Wheeler said.

"He laughed about everything," she said.

He sang in the youth choir in church when he was younger. He didn't sing in church anymore, having become a little shy about it.

Sometimes, she would catch her son singing to himself.

The last time she saw her son was when she came home from church that Sunday. He came into her bedroom and asked her something, but she was dozing off. By the time she awoke, he had left the house, she said.

Her son was interested in working in forensics, and he also had a talent for troubleshooting problems with electronics.

She said she doesn't know life without her son and will be relying on family and prayer to carry on.

The bond she had with her son "will live forever," she said.