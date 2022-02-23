Buffalo men admit to Broadway-Fillmore slaying

Two Buffalo men will be sentenced in April after they pleaded guilty in Erie County Court to an August 2020 shooting in the city's Broadway-Fillmore area that killed a 38-year-old.

Michael Santiago, 23, and Hector Sanchez, 30, pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter Thursday in the slaying of Jerry Bonilla Matos, the Erie County District Attorney's Office announced.

Bonilla Matos was shot multiple times at about 9 p.m. Aug. 7, 2020, outside a home on Newton Street, off Memorial Drive, prosecutors said. He died at the scene.

They each face up to 25 years in prison when sentenced by Judge Suzanne Maxwell Barnes, who is scheduled to issue their sentences on April 21. Both remain held without bail.

