Buffalo man's online relationship with girl leads to child porn plea
A Buffalo man who had an online relationship with an underage female pleaded guilty to a child pornography felony Tuesday in State Supreme Court, Lockport.

Christian Radetich-Hallman, 19, admitted to promoting a sexual performance by a child as a sexually motivated felony. The maximum sentence is seven years in prison. Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. will make his decision July 19.

Radetich-Hallman exchanged messages with the girl on Snapchat and Facebook Messenger during the first week of December, Niagara County Assistant District Attorney Holly E. Sloma said. The girl granted a request from Radetich-Hallman for her to send sexual photos of herself, the prosecutor said.

Radetich-Hallman was living in Niagara County at the time, Sloma said.

