Buffalo man wounded at party on Northampton Street

A 39-year-old Buffalo man was wounded in an apparent drive-by shooting Sunday night during a party on Northampton Street, Buffalo police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.
According to the report, the man was taken to Buffalo General Medical Center in a private vehicle just before midnight. He was initially listed in stable condition.
DeGeorge said the man told police he had been at a party on Northampton when a vehicle drove by and someone in the vehicle opened fire.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo police confidential tip call line at 847-2255.
Dale Anderson
Reporter
Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.
