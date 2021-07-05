 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buffalo man wounded at party on Northampton Street
0 comments

Buffalo man wounded at party on Northampton Street

Support this work for $1 a month

A 39-year-old Buffalo man was wounded in an apparent drive-by shooting Sunday night during a party on Northampton Street, Buffalo police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.

According to the report, the man was taken to Buffalo General Medical Center in a private vehicle just before midnight. He was initially listed in stable condition.

DeGeorge said the man told police he had been at a party on Northampton when a vehicle drove by and someone in the vehicle opened fire.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo police confidential tip call line at 847-2255.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News