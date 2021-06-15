Buffalo man, woman shot while inside vehicle in overnight incident

Two people were shot while they were inside a vehicle in Buffalo's Kensington-Bailey neighborhood early Tuesday, according to the Buffalo Police Department.
The shooting occurred just after 2 a.m. on Phyllis Avenue near Orleans Street and the pair was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center.
A 23-year-old Buffalo woman was listed in serious condition and a 27-year-old Buffalo man was in stable condition at ECMC.
The Buffalo Police Department asks that anyone with information about the incident call or text its confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.
Keith McShea
News Staff Reporter
Long Island native, University at Buffalo graduate, part of the breaking news and criminal justice team for two years. Hired by The News in 1999, I covered high school sports for 15 years before being named deputy sports editor.
