 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buffalo man, woman shot while inside vehicle in overnight incident
0 comments
top story

Buffalo man, woman shot while inside vehicle in overnight incident

Support this work for $1 a month

Two people were shot while they were inside a vehicle in Buffalo's Kensington-Bailey neighborhood early Tuesday, according to the Buffalo Police Department. 

The shooting occurred just after 2 a.m. on Phyllis Avenue near Orleans Street and the pair was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

A 23-year-old Buffalo woman was listed in serious condition and a 27-year-old Buffalo man was in stable condition at ECMC.

The Buffalo Police Department asks that anyone with information about the incident call or text its confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Almost there: Smith family 'just trying to survive for the rest of this school year'

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Staff Reporter

Long Island native, University at Buffalo graduate, part of the breaking news and criminal justice team for two years. Hired by The News in 1999, I covered high school sports for 15 years before being named deputy sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News