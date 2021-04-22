Buffalo man with ties to street gang pleads guilty to conspiracy to distribute controlled substances

A Buffalo man with ties to the Alma Avenue street gang has pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael J. Roemer to conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said 25-year-old Quamain Simms-Calhoun faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison when he is sentenced.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Simms-Calhoun admitted that he is associated with the Alma Avenue Gang, a group of people who grew up around Alma Avenue and represent their neighborhood by flashing distinctive group hand signals and distinguish themselves on various social media platforms. Prosecutors said Simms-Calhoun conspired with co-defendant Dajon Woods to sell crack cocaine, cocaine, heroin and fentanyl.

Between May 8 and Aug. 15, 2019, Simms-Calhoun coordinated the distribution of these illegal substances on nine separate occasions to an individual working with law enforcement. Simms-Calhoun also distributed drugs to a number of customers in the Buffalo area.

