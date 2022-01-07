Buffalo man with prior gun conviction found guilty of 3 more gun charges

A Buffalo man was found guilty on three counts of criminal possession of a weapon following a bench trial, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said Friday.

Erie County Court Judge James Bargnesi rendered the verdict following a trial that took place over three non-consecutive days.

Marlon Johnson, 32, was already on probation on a federal gun possession charge when he was arrested July 25, 2019.

According to court documents, Buffalo police responded to a call about a domestic incident involving Johnson and a woman. He was accused of slapping the woman in the face multiple times and dragging her by her hair. Police later located Johnson at his home on Phyllis Avenue and executed a search warrant at the residence where they found three loaded illegal firearms inside a safe on the second floor, according to the DA's office.

DNA tests linked Johnson to all three weapons, prosecutors said.

Johnson faces up to 15 years in prison when he is sentenced as a second violent felony offender on Feb. 17. He is being held without bail.

