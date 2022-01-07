 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buffalo man with prior gun conviction found guilty of 3 more gun charges
0 comments

Buffalo man with prior gun conviction found guilty of 3 more gun charges

Support this work for $1 a month
gavel (copy)

A Buffalo man was found guilty on three counts of criminal possession of a weapon following a bench trial, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said Friday.

Erie County Court Judge James Bargnesi rendered the verdict following a trial that took place over three non-consecutive days.

Marlon Johnson, 32, was already on probation on a federal gun possession charge when he was arrested July 25, 2019.

According to court documents, Buffalo police responded to a call about a domestic incident involving Johnson and a woman. He was accused of slapping the woman in the face multiple times and dragging her by her hair. Police later located Johnson at his home on Phyllis Avenue and executed a search warrant at the residence where they found three loaded illegal firearms inside a safe on the second floor, according to the DA's office.

DNA tests linked Johnson to all three weapons, prosecutors said.

Johnson faces up to 15 years in prison when he is sentenced as a second violent felony offender on Feb. 17. He is being held without bail.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Super cute cheetah cubs wrestle and play at San Diego Zoo

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk

I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News