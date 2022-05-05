 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buffalo man who wouldn't let first-responders help overdose victim sentenced to prison

A Buffalo man who refused to allow first responders into his apartment to help a woman who had overdosed was sentenced Thursday in Erie County Court to 10 years in prison , according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Keith Garcia

Prosecutors said 29-year-old Keith Garcia was sentenced on Feb. 28 as a second violent felony offender on one count of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance in that case, one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in a second case, and one count of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance in a third case.

Police broke the door down to gain entry to Garcia's apartment on June 15, 2019. He fought with first responders. The victim survived after Narcan was administered. Investigators found fentanyl, drug paraphernalia and packing material there.

On April 13, 2020, a front desk employee at a hotel on Pearl Street called 911 after receiving information that a guest had a gun. Buffalo police found a loaded illegal pistol and two ounces of cocaine inside Garcia’s room. He fled before he could be apprehended.

On April 30, 2020, police recovered an unloaded illegal pistol and two ounces of fentanyl during a parole search at Garcia's apartment on Hampshire Avenue, prosecutors said.

