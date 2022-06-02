 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Buffalo man who traveled to North Carolina for sex with a minor sentenced to 25 years in prison

  • Updated
  • 0
gavel (copy)
Support this work for $1 a month

A Buffalo man who traveled to North Carolina for the purpose of having sex with a minor was sentenced to 25 years in prison by a federal court, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Charlotte, N.C.

In July, Allen Roger Cobb, 63, began expressing interest on the dark web about having sex with a minor.

The person with whom he was communicating turned out to be an undercover agent posing as the parent of a minor female.

Cobb, already a registered sex offender, was arrested on Aug. 31. He carried a stuffed toy he had purchased as a gift for the minor he was expecting to meet and a camcorder he intended to use to record the sexual encounter.

Cobb pleaded guilty on Dec. 29 to traveling to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor.

“Cobb is a repeat sex offender who was willing to travel great distance for his sexual gratification with a child," U.S. Attorney Dena King said. Thanks to law enforcement officers, "this dangerous predator is off the streets and no longer able to harm innocent children.”

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lawsuit: Canisius College professor sexually harassed female students

Lawsuit: Canisius College professor sexually harassed female students

Heralded biology professor Michael Noonan frequently traveled across the world with Canisius College students, filming wildlife and making videos aimed at conserving the natural environment. But Noonan’s actions on one of those trips and on campus – including allegations that he repeatedly sexually harassed female students – are now the focus of a federal lawsuit against the college.

Watch Now: Related Video

Historical hurricanes mark major milestones this year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News