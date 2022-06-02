Buffalo man who traveled to North Carolina for sex with a minor sentenced to 25 years in prison

A Buffalo man who traveled to North Carolina for the purpose of having sex with a minor was sentenced to 25 years in prison by a federal court, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Charlotte, N.C.

In July, Allen Roger Cobb, 63, began expressing interest on the dark web about having sex with a minor.

The person with whom he was communicating turned out to be an undercover agent posing as the parent of a minor female.

Cobb, already a registered sex offender, was arrested on Aug. 31. He carried a stuffed toy he had purchased as a gift for the minor he was expecting to meet and a camcorder he intended to use to record the sexual encounter.

Cobb pleaded guilty on Dec. 29 to traveling to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor.

“Cobb is a repeat sex offender who was willing to travel great distance for his sexual gratification with a child," U.S. Attorney Dena King said. Thanks to law enforcement officers, "this dangerous predator is off the streets and no longer able to harm innocent children.”

