Buffalo man who sought sex with 12-year-old avoids jail

A Buffalo man, who was arrested by the FBI after trying to arrange a sexual encounter with a 12-year-old girl, will not go to prison, Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III decided Tuesday.

He placed Nicholas A. Persico, 43, on 10 years' probation for attempted second-degree rape and attempted patronizing a prostitute.

Persico didn't realize, during his efforts to make contact with a girl, that he was really exchanging electronic messages with an agent of the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force impersonating the mother of a 12-year-old, Assistant District Attorney Holly E. Sloma said.

Persico showed up at the Hampton Inn on South Transit Road in Pendleton April 12, 2018, expecting to pay more than $100 for sex with the girl. But there was no girl, only FBI agents, who arrested him.

Persico pleaded guilty in March 2019 and had been on interim probation since then.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.