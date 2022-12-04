 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buffalo man who robbed credit unions faces maximum of 50 years after guilty pleas

A Buffalo man who robbed two credit unions at gunpoint in 2019 has pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated bank robbery, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced.

Myron McCollum, 35, faces a maximum of 50 years in prison when he returns for sentencing May 26 before U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara.

Prosecutors said that on July 25, 2019, McCollum and an accomplice, Ronald Morris, 47, armed with pepper spray and a pistol, took $290,500 from a vault at the South Towns Community Federal Credit Union, 3040 South Park Ave., Lackawanna.

The second robbery occurred Nov. 7, 2019, when McCollum, Morris and another accomplice, Carl I. Wilson Jr., 37, armed with a pistol, took $148,793.90 from tellers' drawers and the vault at the Clarence Community and School Federal Credit Union, 9145 Sheridan Drive, Clarence.

Morris and Wilson were previously convicted and are awaiting sentencing.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

