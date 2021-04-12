 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buffalo man who ripped off roofing customers receives sixth state prison term
0 comments

Buffalo man who ripped off roofing customers receives sixth state prison term

Support this work for $1 a month

A Buffalo man who has been to state prison five times since 2000 is headed there again, this time for offering roofing services and collecting thousands of dollars from customers without doing work on their homes.

Friday, acting Niagara County Judge William J. Watson imposed an 18-to-36-month sentence on Richard D. Brady, 40, who pleaded guilty to fourth-degree grand larceny for taking $1,900 from a Youngstown resident in August 2019.

Brady is awaiting sentencing from Erie County Judge Susan Eagan for fourth-degree grand larceny and first-degree scheming to defraud, pleas Brady entered Oct. 15.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office said Brady admitted stealing a total of $43,414 from seven victims in Erie County between May 1 and Nov. 5, 2019, never performing work he agreed to do.

Niagara County Assistant District Attorney John Philipps Jr. said Brady, whose business was called Roof Geeks, also faces charges in Cattaraugus County.

His past convictions all involve grand larceny, scheming to defraud or possession of forged instruments.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Buffalo sunsets

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Crime News

Niagara County man accused of phoning threats to Lockport bank

  • Updated

LOCKPORT – A Niagara County man has been accused of phoning threats to employees at a Lockport bank in December. Richard D. Brady, 35, whose most recent addresses have been in Niagara Falls and North Tonawanda, was charged with second degree aggravated harassment. He was located on Meyer Road in the Town of Tonawanda, and arrested by State Police

Latest Headlines

POLICE & COURTS

  • Updated

Bogus check draws two to four years in jail LOCKPORT — A Buffalo man who used a computer to create a bogus check was sentenced to two to four years in prison by Niagara County Judge Peter L. Broderick Sr. on Friday. Richard D. Brady, 25, of Marjorie Drive, had pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of attempted second-degree

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News