Buffalo man who ripped off roofing customers receives sixth state prison term

A Buffalo man who has been to state prison five times since 2000 is headed there again, this time for offering roofing services and collecting thousands of dollars from customers without doing work on their homes.

Friday, acting Niagara County Judge William J. Watson imposed an 18-to-36-month sentence on Richard D. Brady, 40, who pleaded guilty to fourth-degree grand larceny for taking $1,900 from a Youngstown resident in August 2019.

Brady is awaiting sentencing from Erie County Judge Susan Eagan for fourth-degree grand larceny and first-degree scheming to defraud, pleas Brady entered Oct. 15.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office said Brady admitted stealing a total of $43,414 from seven victims in Erie County between May 1 and Nov. 5, 2019, never performing work he agreed to do.

Niagara County Assistant District Attorney John Philipps Jr. said Brady, whose business was called Roof Geeks, also faces charges in Cattaraugus County.

His past convictions all involve grand larceny, scheming to defraud or possession of forged instruments.

