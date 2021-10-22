Buffalo man who left halfway house going back to prison

A Buffalo man who failed to return to a halfway house in Rochester after serving a sentence in federal prison is going back behind bars, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced.

Rashaad Samuel, 31, who pleaded guilty to escape in June, was sentenced to 15 months in prison by U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara.

Prosecutors said Samuel signed out of the Volunteers of America Residential Reentry Center of Rochester to go to work on Sept. 25, 2020, and did not return. He remained in “escape status” until his arrest in February by U.S. Marshals.

Before he was sent to Rochester in June 2020, Samuel had been serving a four-year sentence in the Federal Correction Center in Pollock, La., following his conviction on federal drug charges in 2018.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.