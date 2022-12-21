Buffalo man who assaulted woman with a BB gun sentenced to 6 years in prison

A Buffalo man who assaulted a woman with a BB gun was sentenced Wednesday in Erie County Court to six years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision, the Erie County District Attorney's Office announced.

Jason E. Talley, 44, was sentenced as a second violent felony offender.

Prosecutors said Talley struck a woman in the face with the BB gun during the early morning hours of Oct. 25, 2021, while they were inside the victim's vehicle in Eden. Talley then drove the victim to a residence in Falconer in Chautauqua County and forced her inside. They were later located by officers from the Town of Ellicott Police Department.

The victim was transported to a hospital where she was treated for cuts and bruises to her face. Talley's BB gun was found by police hidden in the ceiling of the home in Falconer.

Erie County Court Judge James Bargnes, following a four-day non-jury trial, found Talley guilty Oct. 3 of second-degree assault. He was acquitted of other counts in the indictment against him.

On Wednesday, Bargnesi issued a final order of protection on behalf of the victim, which will remain in effect until December 2036.