Buffalo man who admitted selling fentanyl that led to 5 ODs gets 22½ years in prison

A Buffalo man who admitted to selling heroin and fentanyl that led to five fatal overdoses was sentenced to 22½ years in prison, U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy Jr. announced Friday.

Robert Moore, 43, previously pleaded guilty to selling heroin and fentanyl that caused the death of one person and he also admitted to selling those opioids that led to the overdose deaths of four other people between 2015 and 2017.

“Robert Moore admitted to selling heroin and fentanyl that cut short the lives of five individuals,” Kennedy said in a statement. “This office has been laser-focused on targeting those who distribute drugs that kill others, and we will maintain that focus and use all available resources to serve as seekers of justice for those that are no longer with us and guardians for those that are. That's what law enforcers do.”

Moore worked with his brother, Reese Moore, and two other men – Kevin Abernathy and Joshua Levine – to sell illegal narcotics in Buffalo and surrounding suburbs. They were previously convicted and awaiting sentencing.