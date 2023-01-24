Buffalo man wanted in 5 armed robberies arrested

A Buffalo man suspected of taking part in five armed robberies between Jan. 9 and 15 has been arrested and was being held without bail, Buffalo police announced Tuesday.

Jarmel Caldwell, 27, was arrested on Saturday. He was charged with five felony counts of robbery in the second degree.

Four of the robberies took place in a store, three of them within a half hour in one day, and the fifth was that of a taxi at an intersection.

The first robbery took place at about 10:45 a.m. Jan. 9 at a store on Walden Avenue, near Bailey Avenue.

Three robberies of stores were reported on Jan. 11 – 4:10 p.m. on Genesee Street, near Moselle Street; 4:30 p.m. on Fillmore Avenue near Sycamore Street; and 4:40 p.m. on Mills Street, near Sycamore Street.

Then on 12:30 a.m. Jan. 15, a taxi was robbed at Walden Avenue and Sumner Place.

Ferry-Fillmore district detectives worked with the Erie Crime Analysis Center to determine a connection between the cases, police said.

When Caldwell was arrested, police said he was in possession of suspected crack cocaine and was charged with a misdemeanor count for criminal possession of a controlled substance.