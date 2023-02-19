A Buffalo man visiting family in Rochester died after he was shot Saturday night as he walked along a residential street, Rochester police reported.

Police said Jermaine Wilkins, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene after officers responded to an address on Parsells Avenue just before 9:30 p.m. after a call about a man knocking on a door saying he had been shot.

Police said Wilkins suffered a gunshot wound to his upper body and is believed to have been shot on Denver Street three blocks away in the Beechwood neighborhood on the city's east side.

Wilkins, a former Rochester resident who lives in Buffalo, was visiting family, police said.