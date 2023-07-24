A Buffalo man is in a coma in a Dublin, Ireland, hospital after being beaten by a mob of youths, according to his son.

Michael Rizzuto said the attack on his father, 57-year-old Stephen Termini, occurred last Wednesday not far from the hotel where the older man was staying. He said police in Dublin gave no indication of a motive in the attack on his father or that anything was stolen from Termini during the confrontation.

"It was a random act of violence by three youths. They battered his face and head in," Rizzuto told a reporter from The Buffalo News on Monday.

"As far as I know, he's still in a coma, but he's stable," Rizzuto added.

He said his father was vacationing alone in Ireland when he was accosted. Rizzuto said he was informed by law enforcement in Dublin that a 14-year-old suspect is in custody in connection with the attack.

"He goes to court on Thursday about that," Rizzuto said.

Rizzuto said the area in Dublin in which his father was attacked has been the scene of violence against other tourists which, until now, has not been widely publicized.

Rizzuto said he and his brother Jesse are planning to fly to Ireland on Wednesday to see their father, provided they receive emergency passports allowing them to travel outside of the country.

"He's completely alone out there right now," Rizzuto said of his father.

Rizzuto said his father had previously traveled to Ireland without incident.

"Ireland has been like his dream place to be. That's where he wanted to settle down," said Rizzuto. "I know he's been there like on and off for the past two years."

Rizzuto said his father worked at a galvanizing plant in Buffalo and also has other interests

"He's a musician and artist. He instilled a lot of that into us, playing bass drums, but seriously, he's the nicest guy," Rizzuto said.

"He also did like side jobs. Like, if you ever needed anything, he was the guy to call. He would help out no matter what, and he'd also play gigs and all that," Rizzuto added.

An article on the Dublin Live website about Termini's plight quoted his sister, Michelle, as saying her brother had saved for more than a year to pay for his flight to Ireland, where he also was attempting to trace the roots of a family member who had immigrated to the U.S. from Dublin.