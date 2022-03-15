Buffalo man takes misdemeanor plea in injured baby case

A Buffalo man admitted Tuesday that he injured his 1-month-old baby son two years ago, but the case resulted in a misdemeanor plea despite two broken bones for the infant.

Joshua Fildes, 23, pleaded guilty to third-degree assault and was scheduled for sentencing June 7 by Niagara County Judge John J. Ottaviano.

The injury occurred at the Town of Lockport home of Fildes' girlfriend on April 15, 2020. The baby, who suffered a broken arm and a fractured rib, was treated in Oishei Children's Hospital, Assistant District Attorney Peter M. Wydysh said.

The case revolved around whether Fildes intended to hurt the child. Wydysh said Fildes told investigators he dropped the boy and then caught him, and that's when the injuries occurred.

New York law has a felony charge called reckless assault of a child, but it can be used only if the baby suffers a brain injury, Wydysh said.

Last October, Fildes rejected a preindictment offer to plead guilty to a felony charge of attempted second-degree assault.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.