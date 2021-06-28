Buffalo man suing over 2020 arrest sentenced to 4 years in gun case

A Buffalo man seen in a video last year being punched by police during an arrest was sentenced Monday to four years in prison on an unrelated gun possession charge, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Quentin Suttles, 31, faced up to 15 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to the weapons charge in April as his jury trial was about to start.

State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller also sentenced Suttles to five years' parole.

The case stemmed from a September 2019 arrest in which officers forcibly removed Suttles from the backseat of a vehicle during a traffic stop and found a 9 mm handgun on him, prosecutors said.

Suttles plans to sue the police over a May 2020 arrest captured on video that showed the officers holding Suttles down and punching him. He faces a felony criminal contempt charge and a count of harassment, a violation, in connection with that arrest.