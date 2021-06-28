 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buffalo man suing over 2020 arrest sentenced to 4 years in gun case
0 comments

Buffalo man suing over 2020 arrest sentenced to 4 years in gun case

Support this work for $1 a month
Quentin Suttles suing the police for violent arrest (copy)

Quentin Suttles was sentenced Monday to four years in prison and five years' parole.

 James P. McCoy/News file photo

A Buffalo man seen in a video last year being punched by police during an arrest was sentenced Monday to four years in prison on an unrelated gun possession charge, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Quentin Suttles, 31, faced up to 15 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to the weapons charge in April as his jury trial was about to start.

State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller also sentenced Suttles to five years' parole.

The case stemmed from a September 2019 arrest in which officers forcibly removed Suttles from the backseat of a vehicle during a traffic stop and found a 9 mm handgun on him, prosecutors said.

Suttles plans to sue the police over a May 2020 arrest captured on video that showed the officers holding Suttles down and punching him. He faces a felony criminal contempt charge and a count of harassment, a violation, in connection with that arrest.

The officers were not charged.

Violent arrest of Quentin Suttles on May 10, 2020, shown on bodycam video of a police officer and cellphone video shot by a witness. Videos were edited together and provided by Suttles' attorney, Joshua Ramos.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ready, steady, mow! Petrolheads enjoy lawnmower racing once again in the U.K.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News