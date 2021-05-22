Buffalo man struck by birdshot late Friday

A 29-year-old Buffalo man was struck by birdshot multiple times just before midnight Friday in the 400 block of Dartmouth Avenue, between Suffolk and Orleans streets, Buffalo Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.
According to the report, the man was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center where he was treated for injuries that were apparently non-life-threatening.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Confidential Tipcall line at 847-2255.
Dale Anderson
Reporter
Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.
