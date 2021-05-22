 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buffalo man struck by birdshot late Friday
0 comments

Buffalo man struck by birdshot late Friday

Support this work for $1 a month

A 29-year-old Buffalo man was struck by birdshot multiple times just before midnight Friday in the 400 block of Dartmouth Avenue, between Suffolk and Orleans streets, Buffalo Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.

According to the report, the man was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center where he was treated for injuries that were apparently non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Confidential Tipcall line at 847-2255.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Israeli police clash with protesters at Al-Aqsa

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News