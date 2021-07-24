 Skip to main content
Buffalo man stable after Bailey Avenue shooting
Buffalo Police said a man is in stable condition Saturday following an overnight shooting on Bailey Avenue.

A Buffalo police spokesman said a 35-year-old Buffalo man was brought to Erie County Medical Center in a civilian vehicle following the incident.

Detectives said the shooting happened around 1 a.m. in the 3000 block of Bailey Avenue.

Police did not report an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the department's confidential tip line at 847-2255.

