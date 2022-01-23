 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buffalo man shot on Minnesota Avenue
Buffalo man shot on Minnesota Avenue

A 27-year-old Buffalo man was shot Saturday in the 500 block of Minnesota Avenue in the Kensington-Bailey neighborhood, city police said.  

The shooting occurred just before 1:30 p.m. The man was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he was listed Sunday in stable condition.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call or text the confidential TIP-CALL line at (716) 847-2255.

