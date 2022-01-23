Buffalo man shot on Minnesota Avenue

A 27-year-old Buffalo man was shot Saturday in the 500 block of Minnesota Avenue in the Kensington-Bailey neighborhood, city police said.
The shooting occurred just before 1:30 p.m. The man was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he was listed Sunday in stable condition.
Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call or text the confidential TIP-CALL line at (716) 847-2255.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Mike McAndrew
Watchdog Team editor
I am the editor of The Buffalo News' Watchdog Team. I have worked at The News since 2016. Prior to that I worked for newspapers in Syracuse, N.Y., and in Pottsville, Pa.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.