Buffalo man shot in vehicle parked outside a city Burger King

A 30-year-old Buffalo man was shot late Tuesday while sitting in a vehicle in a retail parking lot in the Grant-Amherst neighborhood, police said.

Northwest District officers responded to a call just before 11 p.m. at the shopping plaza at Amherst and Grant streets that includes Tops Markets and Burger King.

The shooting victim was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition late Wednesday morning.

No further details were provided. Police request anyone with information on the incident to call or text the department's confidential tip Line at 716-847-2255.

News Staff Reporter

News Staff Reporter

