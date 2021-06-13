 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buffalo man shot in vehicle near Fillmore Avenue
0 comments

Buffalo man shot in vehicle near Fillmore Avenue

Support this work for $1 a month

A 29-year-old Buffalo man inside a vehicle was shot around 10:15 p.m. Saturday in the first block of Sidney Street, off Fillmore Avenue, according to Buffalo Police.

The man was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he was treated and released. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential TIPCALL line at 847-2255.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Israel: Who is Naftali Bennett?

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News