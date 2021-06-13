Buffalo man shot in vehicle near Fillmore Avenue

A 29-year-old Buffalo man inside a vehicle was shot around 10:15 p.m. Saturday in the first block of Sidney Street, off Fillmore Avenue, according to Buffalo Police.
The man was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he was treated and released. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential TIPCALL line at 847-2255.
