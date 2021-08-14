Buffalo man shot in the knee

A 26-year-old Buffalo man arrived at Erie County Medical Center Saturday morning with a gunshot in the knee, Buffalo police said.
The victim, whose name was not released, was brought to the hospital in a civilian vehicle.
In the meantime, detectives are trying to determine whether he was shot while in the vicinity of Genesee and Hagen streets.
The victim's injuries were not considered life-threatening.
Police asked anyone with information about this incident to call or text the police confidential tip call line at 716-847-2255.
