Buffalo man shot in the knee

A 26-year-old Buffalo man arrived at Erie County Medical Center Saturday morning with a gunshot in the knee, Buffalo police said.

The victim, whose name was not released, was brought to the hospital in a civilian vehicle.

In the meantime, detectives are trying to determine whether he was shot while in the vicinity of Genesee and Hagen streets.

The victim's injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Police asked anyone with information about this incident to call or text the police confidential tip call line at 716-847-2255.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.