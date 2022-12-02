 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buffalo man shot in face is facing charges

  Updated
A Buffalo man who suffered a gunshot wound to his face Thursday evening was charged with criminal possession of a weapon.

Buffalo Police Northwest District officers discovered the man in the vicinity of the 300 block of Military Road shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday, a police spokesman said in a news release.

The man, Kevin Czaja, 38, had been shot by an unknown person. He was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where he remained Friday, police said.

During the investigation, police found a Springfield Armory 9 mm handgun loaded with 14 rounds in a high-capacity magazine. Czaja does not have a pistol permit and has three previous misdemeanor convictions, police said.

He was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and unlawful possession of certain ammunition feeding devices, both felonies.

