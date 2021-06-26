Buffalo man shot Friday night on Marigold Street

A 42-year-old Buffalo man was shot just before 10 p.m. on Marigold Street, police said.
Support Local Journalism
The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center where was listed in critical condition Saturday, according to police.
Investigators asked anyone with information about the incident to call or text the confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.
Maki Becker
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Maki Becker
Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk
I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.