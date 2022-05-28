Buffalo man shot early Friday morning in Leroy neighborhood

A 40-year-old Buffalo man was shot early Friday morning, police said.
The incident took place at Fillmore Avenue and Phelps Street in the Leroy neighborhood of Buffalo.
The victim was taken to Erie County Medical Center. Police said he was in stable condition.
Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to call the Buffalo police confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.
