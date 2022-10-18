Buffalo man severely burned after woman pours hot kitchen oil on him

A man suffered severe burns after a woman poured hot oil on him following a dispute late last week, according to a Buffalo police report.

The incident happened at about 10:35 p.m. Friday at 1332 Broadway, several blocks east of Memorial Drive.

Responding officers saw a large party and the victim standing shirtless outside and covered in "clear fluids," according to the report.

The man had severe burns on his upper torso, chest, arms, neck and face. His condition Monday was not immediately available.

Officers were told the victim and another person were were trying to leave the barbecue when the victim and the female host got into an argument about a truck that the victim and the other person arrived in, police wrote in the report.

The woman tried to grab the keys to the vehicle from the victim and chased him outside, the victim told officers.

The woman poured hot oil from the kitchen onto him and the truck, he told police.

The woman told police she owns the truck and the victim hadn't paid her money. She said the victim punched her and she threw the grease on him in self-defense, according to the report.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center.

No arrest had been made at the time police filed the report. The case remains under investigation.