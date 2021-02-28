Buffalo man seriously wounded in Saturday night shooting

A 20-year-old Buffalo man was seriously wounded in a shooting incident Saturday night on the city’s East Side, Buffalo Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.
According to the report, the man was shot several times at about 9:40 p.m. while he sat in a vehicle in the area of Eller Avenue and Genesee Street.
He was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where he is listed in critical condition, DeGeorge said. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential Tipcall line at 847-2255.
Dale Anderson
Reporter
Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.
