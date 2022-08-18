Buffalo man sentenced to prison in gun and drug case

A Buffalo man was sentenced to 3½ years in prison followed by three years of post-release supervision Wednesday on drug charges stemming from an October 2020 arrest, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said in a statement Thursday.

Angel L. White, 33, pleaded guilty in June to felony counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a weapon before Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan.

White was arrested on the night of Oct. 21, 2020, when he was front seat passenger in a vehicle that Buffalo police officers stopped on Mary Johnson Avenue after they said they saw him make a turn without stopping at a stop sign or signal on Spring Street. Police impounded the vehicle when they learned the driver had a suspended license, the DA's Office said.

During a search of the vehicle, an Erie County Sheriff's Office K9 "reacted to a locked satchel on the floor of the front passenger's seat." Investigators found a loaded revolver, about 100 grams of packaged fentanyl and about $5,000 in cash, the DA's Office said.