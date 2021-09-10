 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buffalo man sentenced to prison for selling cocaine and shooting at rival
0 comments

Buffalo man sentenced to prison for selling cocaine and shooting at rival

Support this work for $1 a month

A Buffalo man who was convicted of federal drug trafficking and weapons charges has been sentenced to serve 153 months in prison by Chief U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said that between March and December 2015, Gonzalo Velazquez-Cabrera, 39, of Buffalo, conspired with others to sell cocaine. He purchased and distributed about 125 grams of cocaine a week, prosecutors said. He supplied his co-conspirators with cocaine so they could conduct street-level narcotics sales.

In August of 2015, Velazquez-Cabrera got in a territorial feud with a rival drug dealer. Velazquez-Cabrera escalated the conflict to violence, and on Aug. 27, 2015, he and a co-defendant exchanged gunfire with the rival drug dealer. In a text message exchange between Velazquez-Cabrera and the rival drug dealer, Velazquez-Cabrera declared the rival drug dealer was a dead man, prosecutors said.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientists explain why the moon disappeared in the year 1110

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News