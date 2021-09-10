Buffalo man sentenced to prison for selling cocaine and shooting at rival

A Buffalo man who was convicted of federal drug trafficking and weapons charges has been sentenced to serve 153 months in prison by Chief U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said that between March and December 2015, Gonzalo Velazquez-Cabrera, 39, of Buffalo, conspired with others to sell cocaine. He purchased and distributed about 125 grams of cocaine a week, prosecutors said. He supplied his co-conspirators with cocaine so they could conduct street-level narcotics sales.

In August of 2015, Velazquez-Cabrera got in a territorial feud with a rival drug dealer. Velazquez-Cabrera escalated the conflict to violence, and on Aug. 27, 2015, he and a co-defendant exchanged gunfire with the rival drug dealer. In a text message exchange between Velazquez-Cabrera and the rival drug dealer, Velazquez-Cabrera declared the rival drug dealer was a dead man, prosecutors said.

