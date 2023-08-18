A Niagara County judge sentenced a Buffalo man to three to nine years in prison after he pleaded guilty to three felonies related to motor vehicle thefts, the county District Attorney's Office said Friday.

Michael A. Arcay had initially been charged with stealing or possessing 10 stolen Kia or Hyundai vehicles, according to prosecutors.

He pleaded guilty to third-degree grand larceny and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, prosecutors said.

The charges stemmed from cases in Niagara Falls from February and March, the District Attorney's Office said.

Judge Caroline Wojtaszek issued the sentence.

"Theft of Kia and Hyundai vehicles, fueled largely by social media, has been a huge issue for law enforcement nationwide," District Attorney Brian Seaman said in a written statement. "The end of these crimes isn't internet fame. It's prison."

– Aaron Besecker