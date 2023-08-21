A Buffalo man was sentenced Monday in Erie County Court to 3½ to seven years in prison as a second felony offender for illegally possessing a handgun, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.
Prosecutors said 47-year-old Genile Wilson was encountered by parole officers as they were on their way to conduct a search of him in the 300 block of East Ferry Street on May 26, 2021. Parole officers said Wilson fled down a driveway when one of the officers called out to him. However, a couple of minutes later, Wilson returned to the end of the driveway where he was detained by the parole officers.
Buffalo police officers found a loaded handgun nearby in a Goulding Avenue driveway. A test using DNA evidence linked Wilson to the gun, according to the District Attorney's Office.
Wilson pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, which is a violent felony, prosecutors said.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Timothy Garvin of the Narcotics/Intelligence Unit.