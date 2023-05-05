Convicted of wire fraud, Christian Johnson, 25, of Buffalo, was sentenced Wednesday to 30 months in prison by U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr.

Assistant U.S. Attorney David J. Rudroff said Johnson submitted multiple fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program loan applications on behalf of a company called Million Man LLC to at least three financial institutions.

The applications contained numerous false and misleading statements about Million Man’s business and operations, including the number of employees and average monthly payroll, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Johnson also submitted falsified federal tax documents and payroll records.

Defense attorney Herbert L. Greenman said every one of Johnson's 16 applications were turned down by the Small Business Administration, and he never received any money.

Mr. Johnson, who has already served nearly 15 months incarceration, suffers from numerous mental health issues which, for the most part, have not been addressed, although "he has become much more lucid than he was in the past," Greenman said in a court filing. Additionally, Johnson has serious physical health issues, Greenman said.