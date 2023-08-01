A Buffalo man identified by prosecutors as a leader of a heroin and cocaine trafficking organization was sentenced to life in prison Friday by U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr. for numerous convictions, including two connecting him to two deaths.

Jurors last year convicted Donte Walker, 30, of murder while engaged in a continuing criminal enterprise and narcotics conspiracy, discharge of firearms causing death in furtherance of crimes of violence, and conspiracy to distribute heroin resulting in death, among other offenses.

At the height of his drug enterprise in 2015 and 2016, Walker was responsible for distributing hundreds of grams of heroin, sometimes mixed with fentanyl, in the Buffalo area, said Assistant U.S. Attorneys Meghan E. Leydecker and Nicholas T. Cooper, who prosecuted the case.

In 2013, Walker was responsible for sending the heroin that resulted in a person's death, prosecutors said. Also, in 2018, Ryan Thurnherr, 27, was found murdered in a vacant lot in the Masten Park neighborhood, they said. Walker believed Thurnherr was a witness or might become one in a DEA investigation into his drug-trafficking organization.