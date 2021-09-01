Buffalo man sentenced to jail, probation for attacking disabled man

A Buffalo man who broke the jaw of a stranger with a disability has been sentenced to 60 days in jail and three years of probation, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced.

Avery D. Hunter, 26, was sentenced by Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case, who found him guilty of third-degree assault after a two-day bench trial in May.

Prosecutors said neither Hunter nor the victim, Michael Zuch, 59, of the Town of Tonawanda, knew one another prior to the early morning of Aug. 4, 2019, when Hunter, who was riding a bicycle, encountered Zuch, who was on foot, near Grove Place and Grove Street in the City of Tonawanda.

The men argued briefly – the origins of the dispute were never made clear by police at the time – and went off in opposite directions, prosecutors said, but then Hunter turned back, had more words with Zuch and punched him in the face. Zuch fell and struck his head on the sidewalk. In addition to the broken jaw, Zuch suffered a brain bleed and was treated for several weeks in Erie County Medical Center. In addition to the injuries sustained in the attack, police said Zuch suffered from Huntington's disease, a fatal genetic disorder.