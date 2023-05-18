A Buffalo man who pleaded guilty to killing one puppy and seriously injuring another was sentenced Thursday to a one-year conditional discharge, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

As part of the sentence, 21-year-old Joelier A. Santiago was ordered by Buffalo City Court Judge Kevin J. Keane to perform 360 hours of community service and also referred to a program for a mental health evaluation, prosecutors said.

Keane also issued an order preventing Santiago from owning or caring for any animals over the next five years.

Santiago was accused of causing serious injuries to two Maltese puppies under his care inside of an apartment on Louisiana Street in Buffalo on Dec. 29, 2021.

One of the dogs, a 10-month-old female named Nala died from her injuries that resulted from blunt force trauma caused by excessive force, according to a necropsy .

The other dog, a 2-month-old male named Milo, was unresponsive when he was taken to a veterinary emergency clinic in Buffalo. A veterinarian in Orchard Park determined that Milo had suffered severe bruising caused by excessive force. Milo has since been returned to his owner and has recovered from his injuries, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Santiago pleaded guilty on March 14 to two counts of overdriving, torturing and injuring animals and failure to provide proper sustenance.