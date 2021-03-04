 Skip to main content
Buffalo man sentenced to 9 years in prison following weapons possession guilty plea
A Buffalo man received a determinate sentence of 9 years in prison, followed by 5 years of post-release supervision from State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller Thursday after pleading guilty to a weapons possession charge, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.  

Prosecutors said Korron J. Brown, 24, was sentenced as a two-time violent felony offender.

On July 23, 2019, Brown fired several shots from an illegal pistol while on East Ferry Street near Fillmore Avenue. Several bullets hit the Buffalo Police Department C-District station house.

Brown pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony, on Dec. 8.

District Attorney John J. Flynn commended the Buffalo Police C-District officers for their work in the investigation.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney John P. Gerken Jr. of the District Attorney’s Tactical Prosecution Unit.

