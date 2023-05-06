A Buffalo man was sentenced to eight years in prison for his role in an international narcotics trafficking conspiracy in which more than 120 kilograms of cocaine and $3 million were seized by Homeland Security agents.

Jai Hunter, 43, was sentenced Friday in federal court after a jury found him guilty of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute and distributing five kilograms or more of cocaine, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Hunter was a co-defendant of Adrian Goudelock, who was sentenced last month to 27 years in prison after being convicted for the same charge, as well as attempted possession and possession of five kilograms or more of cocaine, and money laundering conspiracy.

Prosecutors in the case said Hunter "drove Goudelock around" to traffic drugs and stored Goudelock's cocaine in an Elmwood Avenue apartment in Buffalo. The duo's efforts were part of a significantly larger drug trafficking conspiracy that stretched from Mexico to Buffalo, prosecutors said.

Hunter was first indicted in 2018 after a cocaine probe identified participants and uncovered more than $500,000 in cash that was hidden in a tractor-trailer found in West Seneca. The cash was kept in a "magnetic secret compartment specifically designed to conceal narcotics and currency," said Kevin M. Kelly, special agent in charge of Homeland Security for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the time.

Homeland Security Investigations' seizure of 10 kilograms of cocaine and about $260,000 shipped from El Paso, Texas, to Buffalo prompted a larger investigation in 2017, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. Ten more co-defendants have been convicted in the case, as well as 21 more arrested in Kentucky and Ohio in which more than $2 million and 41 kilograms of cocaine were seized.