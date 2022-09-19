Buffalo man sentenced to 8 years for Allentown shooting

A Buffalo man who pleaded guilty to shooting two people in the city's Allentown neighborhood last year has received a determinate sentence of eight years in prison, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced.

The sentence, which includes five years of post-release supervision, was handed down Monday by County Court Judge Sheila A. DiTullio in the case of Jose A. Castillo, 30.

Castillo pleaded guilty July 6 to first-degree attempted assault, second-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Prosecutors said Castillo fired several shots at two men walking on Allen Street near Irving Place early on July 8, 2021, then fled on a bicycle. Both were taken to Erie County Medical Center, where one was admitted with serious injuries and the other was treated and released.

Investigators arrested Castillo a week later in an apartment on Schiller Street, where they found him in possession of an illegal gun used in the shooting. A motive for the shooting was not given.