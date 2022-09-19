 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Buffalo man sentenced to 8 years for Allentown shooting

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

A Buffalo man who pleaded guilty to shooting two people in the city's Allentown neighborhood last year has received a determinate sentence of eight years in prison, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced.

The sentence, which includes five years of post-release supervision, was handed down Monday by County Court Judge Sheila A. DiTullio in the case of Jose A. Castillo, 30.

Castillo pleaded guilty July 6 to first-degree attempted assault, second-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Prosecutors said Castillo fired several shots at two men walking on Allen Street near Irving Place early on July 8, 2021, then fled on a bicycle. Both were taken to Erie County Medical Center, where one was admitted with serious injuries and the other was treated and released.

Investigators arrested Castillo a week later in an apartment on Schiller Street, where they found him in possession of an illegal gun used in the shooting. A motive for the shooting was not given.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Sir Keir Starmer says 'we are lucky to call ourselves Elizabethans'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News