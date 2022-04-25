 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Buffalo man sentenced to 6½ years for role in cocaine ring

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

A Buffalo man has been sentenced to 6½ years in prison for his role in a cocaine sales conspiracy that stretched to El Paso, Texas, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced.

U.S. District Judge Frank L. Sinatra Jr. handed down the sentence to Lance Parker, 44, who was convicted of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute, and distributing, 500 grams or more of cocaine.

Prosecutors said that investigators witnessed Parker meeting one of the conspirators in a tractor-trailer truck in a parking lot in West Seneca on July 25, 2018, and exchanging two bags.

Investigators found 17 kilograms of cocaine in one bag and 52 shrink-wrapped bundles of cash, totaling $519,580, in the other. Officers found an additional three packages of cash totaling $145,380 hidden in the tractor-trailer.

Prosecutors also noted that Parker’s phone contained text messages from a co-defendant telling him where to find the tractor-trailer. Three other defendants in the case already have been convicted.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

A purr-fect match: UK woman marries cat to prove point to landlords

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News